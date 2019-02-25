Donato scores in OT as Wild beat Blues

Ryan Donato scored 2:29 into overtime as the Minnesota Wild snapped a six-game home losing skid with a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Feb 24, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; St Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri (15) passes in the first period against Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt (77) at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Donato, who was acquired from Boston in the trade involving Charlie Coyle last week, wired a shot from the upper left circle that sailed over the glove of Jake Allen.

Jason Zucker scored to snap a 10-game goal drought, and Devan Dubnyk turned aside 27 shots for the Wild, who have won three in a row overall. The victory was Minnesota’s first at home since a 2-1 triumph over Columbus on Jan. 19.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin notched a pair of assists as the Wild moved past idle Colorado and into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Captain Alex Pietrangelo scored a power-play goal and Allen finished with 33 saves for the Blues, who have dropped two of three following a franchise-best 11-game winning streak.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Bozak each picked up an assist on Pietrangelo’s ninth goal of the season.

Allen preserved a 1-1 tie by extending his pad to the right post to deny Joel Eriksson Ek’s stuff attempt on a partial breakaway midway into the third period. Allen then denied Mikael Granlund from the slot after Donato forced a turnover in the offensive end.

Minnesota snapped the scoreless draw at 11:42 of the second period after Brodin worked the puck along the boards. He then pushed it forward to Eric Staal, who deftly fed Zucker on the doorstep.

Zucker shoveled the puck home for his first goal since he scored in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Feb. 2.

The slim advantage held up until Pietrangelo’s blast from the point caromed off the leg of Eriksson Ek and past Dubnyk at 7:26 of the third period. It was Pietrangelo’s second power-play goal of the season.

