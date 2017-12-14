Preview: Maple Leafs at Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Minnesota Wild likely will have notable absences in their lineup on Thursday when the clubs complete their two-game season series at Xcel Energy Center. Reigning Calder Memorial Trophy recipient Auston Matthews has been ruled out for his third straight game for the Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury while Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk is expected to be sidelined with a lower-body ailment.

“It’s concerning because he’s our No. 1 goalie. We want to know, but you can’t race ahead of what the doctors (say) and everybody wants,” Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said. Former Maple Leafs netminder Alex Stalock made 16 saves in Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout win over Calgary in relief of Dubnyk, who exited after the first period. Like Boudreau, Toronto coach Mike Babcock is also in the dark as it relates to Matthews, who has been listed as day-to-day since colliding with teammate Morgan Rielly in Saturday’s win over Pittsburgh. “What that means, I don’t know for sure,” Babcock said. “I just know that he didn’t skate again today. That means you’re not playing tomorrow.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ontario (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (20-11-1): Matthews also missed the first meeting between the teams, a 4-2 win for Toronto that saw four different goal scorers for Babcock’s club. Patrick Marleau tallied in that contest and also did so for his 1,100th career point in Tuesday’s 4-2 setback to Philadelphia, with his 519th career goal moving him past Dale Hawerchuk into sole possession of 37th place on the NHL’s all-time list. Frederik Andersen made 35 saves in the first meeting with the Wild, with Boudreau even admitting that the 28-year-old Dane effectively “won them the game.”

ABOUT THE WILD (16-11-3): Jason Zucker began his goal-scoring spree when he tallied twice versus Toronto to ignite an eight-goal surge in five games, although he has just three in his last 12. The 25-year-old has 14 goals to lead the team and his 25 points are just one shy of Eric Staal, who answered a blistering November by being held off the scoresheet in four of five December outings. Defenseman Ryan Suter has an assist in back-to-back games and also set up a goal in the first meeting with Toronto.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto LW James van Riemsdyk has 10 goals and three assists in his last 17 games.

2. Minnesota D Jared Spurgeon returned to practice on Wednesday after being sidelined seven games due to a groin injury.

3. The Maple Leafs have been outshot in 21 of 32 games this season, including 164-99 in their last four.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Wild 1