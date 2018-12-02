Maple Leafs tame Wild, win 4th straight game

Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, and Zach Hyman had two goals as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-3 in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday night.

Kadri scored his eighth goal this season at 16:40 of the third on a puck deflected in front of the goal after a strong rush by Connor Brown.

Hyman added his sixth goal of the season into an empty net at 19:04 of the third.

Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots for Toronto, including some big saves late in the game.

Auston Matthews and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won four in a row. Mitch Marner and Travis Dermott each added two assists.

Eric Staal, Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker scored for Minnesota. Mikael Granlund added two assists for Minnesota.

Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves for Minnesota.

The Maple Leafs scored the first two goals of the game.

Matthews scored his 13th of the season — and his third in two games since returning from a shoulder injury — from the left circle on a power play at 6:06 of the first period. Matt Dumba was serving a hooking penalty.

Ennis scored his fourth goal of the season at 12:19 of the first period when his attempted pass was inadvertently deflected in by a Minnesota defenseman.

Staal scored his 10th this season at 19:29 on a one-timer from the left circle that went in off the post. Ryan Suter set up the play with his pass.

The Wild tied it at 5:17 of the second period on the fourth goal this season by Greenway, a shot through the five-hole set up by a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek.

The Maple Leafs regained the lead at 14:38 of the second on Hyman’s deflection of a shot by Marner. Jake Gardiner picked up the other assist.

At 9:38 of the third, Zucker jammed in his eighth this season from the side of the net to tie the game after Granlund flubbed his shot and the Maple Leafs failed to clear the puck.

