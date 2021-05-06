Marc-Andre Fleury sets mark in OT win over Wild

Alex Pietrangelo scored in overtime and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to move into third place on the NHL’s all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Slideshow ( 22 images )

Fleury’s 490th career victory broke a tie with Roberto Luongo. It was his 24th win of the season and seventh consecutive. Martin Brodeur (691) holds the top spot followed by Patrick Roy (551).

Fleury improved to just 7-13-0 in 20 career starts against the Wild.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith also scored goals for Vegas (37-13-2, 76 points), which snapped a five-game losing streak this season against the Wild.

Pietrangelo was stationed alone in the left circle when he got a crossing pass from Alex Tuch and then rifled a shot into the top left corner of the net for his fifth goal of the season and the game-winner at 1:53 of OT.

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and Ryan Hartman had two assists for Minnesota (33-14-5, 71 points). Cam Talbot finished with 31 saves.

Stephenson put Vegas ahead, 1-0, midway through the second period with his 13th goal of the season. Mattias Janmark set up the score, poking the puck away from Matt Dumba in the neutral zone and then breaking out on a 2-on-1 and sliding a pass to Stephenson on the edge of the right circle. Stephenson then one-timed a shot past Talbot’s glove side.

The Wild then tied it at the 11:13 mark in the third period when Kaprizov batted in a mid-air rebound of a Mats Zuccarello shot into the right side of the net.

Kaprizov then gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead with his second goal in 2:10 and 26th of the season. He beat Alec Martinez for a loose puck in the right face-off circle and then spun around, firing a shot over Fleury’s glove.

But Vegas tied it on Smith’s 10th goal of the season with one second left on a power play with 4:16 left in regulation, firing in a William Karlsson pass into the right side of the net.

--Field Level Media