Early goals carry Canadiens past Ducks 5-2

Logan Shaw, Joe Morrow and David Schlemko all scored in the first 11 minutes of the opening period and Jeff Petry tallied twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks Saturday afternoon in Montreal.

Montreal backup goalie Antti Niemi, who has played for three NHL teams this season, made 43 saves for the Canadiens to claim just his second victory of the season and help his team snap a three-game losing skid. The win was tempered by a possible injury to Jonathan Drouin, who was hit by a puck early in the second period and sent for X-rays.

Shots were 8-0 for Anaheim when Shaw, claimed off waivers from the Ducks a few weeks ago, opened the scoring for his first point with the Canadiens.

That set the hosts off and running. Morrow doubled the lead with a rocket while his team was on a power play, and then Schlemko’s goal just past the period’s midway point spelled the end of the game for Ducks starting goalie Ryan Miller, the victim of three goals on seven shots, in favor of Reto Berra.

Neither the goalie switch nor the first intermission turned the momentum for the visitors, at least not immediately. Petry’s marker early in the middle frame gave Montreal four goals on just 11 shots and a 4-0 lead.

Anaheim’s Corey Perry provided the Ducks with a spark before the game’s midway point by potting a power-play goal - the 100th man-advantage marker of his career - and then Rickard Rakell cut the lead in half by burying a rebound after Niemi denied Nick Ritchie on a partial breakaway, but that’s as close as the Ducks came.

Petry rounded out the scoring with his second power-play goal of the game. Morrow, Brendan Gallagher and Alex Galchenyuk also had two-point games.

Berra stopped 20 shots for the Ducks, who are without No. 1 goalie John Gibson due to injury.

-- Field Level Media