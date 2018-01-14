Sizzling Bruins top Canadiens in shootout

EditorsNote: adds new sentence at end about Danault

Brad Marchand scored the winning goal in the fourth round of a shootout, and the Boston Bruins continued their roll with a 4-3 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

The Bruins have gone more than a month without losing in regulation time, producing a 9-0-3 record in that span, with the latest coming against their former head coach, Claude Julien. It was the first meeting of the teams since Julien, who guided Boston to the Stanley Cup in 2011, was fired by the Bruins last February and quickly took the head-coaching job with the Canadiens.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots through overtime, plus three of the four attempts he faced in the shootout during the see-saw affair at the Bell Centre.

Montreal captain Max Pacioretty opened the scoring early in the first period when he pounced on a loose puck after Rask stopped Victor Mete’s long point shot. Mete’s assist came in his first NHL game in more than a month. He was part of Canada’s gold-medal winning team at the World Junior championships

Marchand’s power-play goal late in the first period tied the game, and the back-and-forth goal scoring was off and running.

Boston rookie Jake DeBrusk kicked off a wildly entertaining second period by beating Montreal goalie Carey Price on a breakaway to give his team its first lead at 2:55, only to see Montreal retake the edge on goals by Nicolas Deslauriers, at 5:45, and Alex Galchenyuk, at 8:51. Galchenyuk’s goal came on a power play.

However, David Krejci tied the game 3-3 at 17:42 in the middle frame.

Price made 29 saves through overtime for Montreal, which has won just twice in eight games.

The game also had a scary incident when Montreal’s Phillip Danault was hit in the head by a puck shot by Boston captain Zdeno Chara and was taken off the ice via stretcher. According to the Canadiens, Danault was taken to hospital but was awake and moving. He was to remain hospitalized overnight.

--Field Level Media