Habs emerge with high-scoring win over Hurricanes

Jeff Petry continued his hot streak with a two-goal effort to help the Montreal Canadiens post a 6-4 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Petry gave Montreal its first lead of the game 16:59 into the second period, then added an empty-net score in the final two minutes to clinch the victory. The defenseman now has seven goals on the season, with five of those tallies (plus two assists) coming in his past six games.

The teams combined for seven goals during a wild third period, with Andrew Shaw’s marker 12:24 into the period ending up as the game’s winning score. On a partial two-on-one play, Shaw took a pass from Shea Weber for his ninth goal of the season.

Matthew Peca, Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen scored Montreal’s other goals. Phillip Danault and Kenny Agostino each had two assists for the Canadiens.

After dropping a 7-1 road result to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, the Canadiens rebounded with a strong offensive effort, outshooting Carolina by a 40-31 margin.

Montreal could have generated even more offense were it not for an 0-for-6 showing on the power play and a strong performance from Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek, whose 34 saves kept his team in the game.

Andrei Svechnikov produced Carolina’s first two goals, including a highlight-reel effort 2:53 into the second period. Svechnikov took the puck at center ice and used his speed to pull around Weber before backhanding the shot into the net.

Svechnikov found the net again just 23 seconds into the third period, converting his own rebound past Carey Price for a 2-2 tie. It was the first multi-goal game of Svechnikov’s brief NHL career, and the winger now has eight goals in 30 games during his rookie season.

Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, with Slavin adding an assist on Svechnikov’s first goal. Defenseman Brett Pesce also had two assists.

The Hurricanes are now 1-4-1 over their past six games, and they couldn’t take advantage of a rare offensive breakout. Carolina entered the game with the second-fewest goals of any team and had scored two or fewer goals in six of its previous seven games.

The Canadiens had lost their previous five meetings with the Hurricanes, including a 2-1 loss to Carolina on Nov. 27.

