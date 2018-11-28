McElhinney, Hurricanes hold off Habs

Curtis McElhinney stopped 48 shots as the Carolina Hurricanes held off the host Montreal Canadiens for a 2-1 victory Tuesday night.

Victor Rask and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Carolina, which has won four of its last five games.

Carey Price made 20 saves for Montreal, which controlled play for much of the latter part of the game.

Phillip Danault scored in the third period for the Canadiens, who are winless in their last five games at 0-3-2.

McElhinney, playing for the fourth time in a five-game stretch, has a personal four-game winning streak. He owns a team-high seven victories.

McElhinney stopped all 27 shots he faced across the first two periods and then was kept busy with most of the third-period action at his end of the ice.

Montreal held a 22-2 advantage in shots in the third period.

Rask, playing in only his fourth game after an off-ice preseason injury, scored 7:45 into the first period.

It gave the Hurricanes another strong start, something of a recent trend. However, the Canadiens held a 15-10 edge in first-period shots.

Van Riemsdyk, a defenseman in his 100th game with Carolina, posted his goal shortly after the midway mark of the second period for a 2-0 lead. Both of his goals this season have come in the past week.

Danault’s goal came with 10:31 to play as the Canadiens pushed hard. It was his second goal of the season.

The Hurricanes had only one shot in the first 13 minutes of the third period.

Carolina had scored more than one goal in only one of its previous four road games.

Defenseman Jake Bean made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes.

It was the 200th all-time meeting between the teams, the first matchup this season. Carolina went 3-0-0 against Montreal last season.

