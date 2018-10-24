3-goal period enough for Habs to beat Flames

EditorsNote: rewords lede

Jeff Petry and Jonathan Drouin each had a goal and an assist in Montreal’s three-goal second period as the host Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on a historic night for goaltender Carey Price.

The 31-year-old Price stopped 21 shots in earning his 289th career win, tying him with Patrick Roy for second place in Montreal history. Jacques Plante tops the club with 314.

Petry and Brendan Gallagher had power-play goals and Drouin scored at even strength as the Canadiens scored all three of their goals in a span of 3:21. Max Domi had two assists.

Michael Frolik and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, and Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

First-year Flames coach Bill Peters chose backup David Rittich for his second consecutive start. The hot Czech goalie, who stopped 44 of 45 shots against the New York Rangers in a 4-1 win on Sunday, posted 37 saves.

Calgary got to Price at 16:46 of the first period when Backlund slipped a pass to Tkachuk in the low slot. The left winger’s shot bounced off Frolik for Frolik’s fourth goal.

Rittich was strong in the second as Montreal outshot Calgary 12-1 in the first 10 minutes, with the highlight being his stop of a breakaway attempt by Artturi Lehkonen at 3:14.

However, the Canadiens scored three quick goals — the first two on the power play — to take control in the second.

Petry recorded his first goal with a one-timer from the left circle at 15:50 to tie the game 1-1 on the power play after TJ Brodie went off for interference. It was just the second marker by a Montreal blue-liner this season.

Gallagher scored his team-leading fifth goal when he deflected in Petry’s pass from the left circle at 17:29 for another man-advantage tally and a 2-1 lead.

Drouin scored his third goal with just 49 seconds left as Montreal ran up 22 shots to Calgary’s eight in the middle period.

Lindholm scored his club-best sixth goal on a rebound at 11:10 of the third to make it 3-2.

