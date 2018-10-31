Shore racks up three points in Stars' win over Habs

EditorsNote: 1st graf, change Canadians to Canadiens; 8th graf, change Faska to Faksa and change 10:03 to 10:33; tweak to last graf

Devin Shore scored a third-period goal after assisting on two second-period tallies as the visiting Dallas Stars earned a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Esa Lindell added a goal and an assist in the win, which was the Stars’ first on the road this season after three losses. Dallas started its six-game road trip with a 4-2 loss at Detroit on Sunday. The Stars have now won three out of their past four games.

Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop turned away 34 of the 35 shots, while Montreal netminder Carey Price made 18 saves on 21 shots.

After a first period in which Montreal outshot Dallas 10-2, Bishop stoned the Canadians’ Artturi Lehkonen on a penalty shot just 48 seconds into the second to keep the game scoreless.

Dallas then scored on its first chance in the second period. Lindell wristed a shot on the power play past Price at the 1:49 mark to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. Shore got the assist on the tally.

Those two Dallas players teamed up to set the table for Miro Heiskanen’s goal 5 1/2 minutes later. The Stars rookie took a backhanded pass from Shore and ripped a shot over Price’s left shoulder and into the net, expanding the advantage to 2-0.

Montreal, which lost for the second time in its past four games, got on the board 2:58 into the third period. Brendan Gallagher skated hard into the net and pushed home the rebound of a Tomas Tatar shot that was saved by Bishop.

Shore then lit the lamp for a huge, short-handed insurance goal, flipping a pass from behind the net from Radek Faksa over Price’s right shoulder with 10:33 to play in the game.

Dallas winger Alexander Radulov, who returned to game action after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury, added an empty-net goal from just outside the blue line. The tally with 2:37 to go came after a pass from Jamie Benn.

The Stars return to the ice on Thursday when they continue their Canadian swing in Toronto. Montreal remains at home to host the defending NHL champion Washington Capitals, also on Thursday.

—Field Level Media