Drouin's OT goal gives Habs a Super win vs. Oilers

Montreal’s Jonathan Drouin scored the game-winning goal 58 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens continued their tradition of winning on Super Bowl Sunday in a 4-3 matinee victory against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

Feb 3, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) gives a puck to a young fan during the warmup period before the game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Canadiens earned their NHL-best 20th career win on the day of the NFL’s biggest game, improving to 20-11-1 with two ties. The Washington Capitals are second with 17 wins.

Drouin took the puck from behind Montreal’s goal and rushed the length of the ice down the right side. The speedy winger then cut left at the right circle and fired in his 15th goal.

Max Domi had a goal and an assist, and Shea Weber and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Canadiens, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid tallied for the 31st time. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse each posted two assists for the Oilers, who have lost five straight (0-3-2) and blew a third-period lead for the second time in two days.

Carey Price returned from a one-game suspension (for skipping the All-Star Game) and recorded 21 saves to win his fifth straight for Montreal. Edmonton’s Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves.

The Oilers’ problem early was a recent nemesis — a 29th-ranked penalty-kill unit — which Montreal exploited early. Philadelphia scored four power-play goals in five chances in its 5-4 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Weber rocketed home his eighth goal at 2:23 with the man advantage. The defenseman one-timed a pass from the top of the left circle off Drouin’s pass. Draisaitl flipped in a backhander to tie it at 1-1 at the 9:44 mark.

Montreal grabbed a 2-1 lead when Domi swung around behind Koskinen and slid in a spectacular goal, his 17th, while falling to the ice at 1:09. But the Oilers scored a pair of power-play goals in a six-minute span to take their first lead at 3-2.

McDavid scored just his second career goal against Montreal off a feed from Nugent-Hopkins, and Draisaitl cashed in his career high-tying 29th marker at 14:55.

Kotkaniemi knotted the score at 3-3 at 13:35 of the third, assisted by Domi and Tomas Tatar.

—Field Level Media