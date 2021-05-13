Oilers edge Canadiens in OT on Dominik Kahun's winner

EditorsNote: 6th graf, adjust Canadiens’ record

Dominik Kahun scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, with Draisaitl setting up Kahun’s OT winner. Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie each had two assists for the Oilers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl each scored on the power play, giving Edmonton at least two goals with the extra attacker in four of the team’s last five games.

Nick Suzuki scored two goals and Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for Montreal.

It was Edmonton’s second 4-3 overtime win over Montreal in three days. The Canadiens still won the season series with the Oilers, with the Habs posting a 5-2-2 record over nine games.

The two teams could meet again in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. In the first round, Edmonton (35-18-2, 72 points) will face the Winnipeg Jets, while the Canadiens (24-21-11, 59 points) will play the North Division champion Toronto Maple Leafs.

Wednesday’s game marks the end of Montreal’s regular season. The Canadiens head into the playoffs on a five-game (0-3-2) winless streak.

Edmonton is 12-4-0 over its last 16 games.

McDavid and Draisaitl each extended their multi-point streaks to seven games. McDavid has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) during his streak, while Draisaitl has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists).

Mike Smith stopped 26 of 29 shots for his 21st victory of the season.

Cayden Primeau stopped 18 of 22 shots for the Canadiens.

Caufield recorded the first assist and first multi-point game of his NHL career. Caufield has five points (four goals, one assist) in his first 10 NHL games.

The Canadiens rested several regulars with the playoffs looming, as Jake Allen, Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Petry were all healthy scratches. Josh Anderson also didn’t play due to an undisclosed injury.

--Field Level Media