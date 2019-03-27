Tatar leads Canadiens to rout of Panthers

Tomas Tatar had a three-point night as the Montreal Canadiens recorded a 6-1 rout of the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Mar 26, 2019; Montreal Canadiens right wing Andrew Shaw (65) during the warm-up session before the game against Florida Panthers at Bell Centre.

The win moves the Canadiens one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the top wild-card slot in the Eastern Conference. Montreal (41-28-8, 90 points) retains its two-point lead over the Blue Jackets, as the Canadiens and Jackets prepare to meet in a crucial game on Thursday in Columbus.

The loss officially eliminated the Panthers (33-32-12, 78 points) from playoff contention. Florida has allowed 20 goals in its last three games, all defeats.

Tatar scored twice, and also added an assist for his fourth three-point night of the season. Tatar now has 57 points for the season, setting a personal best for the forward and ranking him second among all Canadiens skaters.

Brett Kulak had a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game of the season. Artturi Lehkonen, Phillip Danault and Max Domi scored Montreal’s other goals.

Andrew Shaw had two assists for the Canadiens, giving him six points (one goal, five assists) over his last five games.

Frank Vatrano accounted for the Panthers’ only goal, a power-play score 1:35 into the third period.

Carey Price saved 33 of 34 shots, making his 23rd start in the Canadiens’ last 25 games. Price is 5-2-1 over his last eight games, with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.

Playing for the first time in Florida’s last 15 games, goalie James Reimer allowed three goals on nine shots before being pulled 14:28 into the first period. Samuel Montembeault stopped 15 of 18 shots in relief, just a night after Montembeault himself got an early hook in the Panthers’ 7-5 loss in Toronto.

The Canadiens defeated the Panthers in three of four meetings this season.

Paul Byron (upper body injury) didn’t return to the game after a fight with MacKenzie Weegar 2:24 into the first period.

