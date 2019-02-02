Hischier rallies Devils to OT win over Canadiens

Feb 2, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) during the warm-up session before the game against Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hischier scored twice, first to force overtime, then tallied 116 seconds into the extra frame as the visiting New Jersey Devils claimed a 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday afternoon.

On the winner, Hischier gained the puck at center ice, worked his way to the net and ripped a blocker-side shot past Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi for his 16th goal of the season.

Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 37 saves for the Devils, who have won two of three games. Blackwood had some good fortune, too, as Montreal’s Max Domi hit the post in the first few seconds of overtime.

Twice, the hosts couldn’t hold leads. Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi opened the scoring 5:22 into the game with his seventh goal of the season. After Jordie Benn’s point shot was blocked, Artturi Lehkonen made a nifty pass to Kotkaniemi in the slot, and he wired a top-corner wrist shot for the tally.

Will Butcher’s power-play goal with 43.1 seconds left in opening frame drew New Jersey even. While the Devils were on a five-on-three advantage, Kyle Palmieri fed Butcher the puck in the high slot and he blasted a top-shelf one-timer for his third goal of the year.

Phillip Danault restored Montreal’s lead with 3:27 remaining in the second period. Right after the Devils killed a penalty, Danault cruised to the front of the net as Jeff Petry sent a point shot, and his deflection slipped just inside the post for his ninth goal of the season.

However, Hischier again tied the score at 11:26 of the third period. As the Devils were buzzing, a loose puck came to Hischier at the doorstep and he snapped a shot over the Niemi’s glove.

Niemi, who started because Carey Price couldn’t play after opting out of the NHL All-star Festivities, made 24 saves for the Canadiens, who are on a 5-1-1 run.

