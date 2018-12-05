Canadiens break away in 2nd to stop Senators

Max Domi scored twice and added an assist, Jonathan Drouin had a goal and two assists, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens, whose three-goal burst in the second period boosted them to just their second win in the past seven games.

Dylan DeMelo and Mark Stone scored for the Senators, who had won their three previous games.

Carey Price stopped 28 shots for the Canadiens.

Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

Drouin gave Montreal the lead at 14:30 of the first period, tucking a backhand through the five-hole for his 10th goal of the season. It finished a two-on-one rush with Domi feeding a nifty saucer pass over the stick of defenseman Cody Ceci to Drouin in the slot.

The Canadiens outscored Ottawa 3-1 in the second period.

DeMelo tied the score with his third goal of the season at 11:11 of the second period, a slap shot from the point that took a drastic dip on Price. Mikkel Boedker earned an assist as did Chris Tierney, who won the faceoff in Montreal’s zone.

The Canadiens regained the lead at 14:38 of the second on Domi’s first goal of the game. Drouin passed from the left wing and Domi’s snap shot from the left hashmarks found the top right corner.

Domi scored his second goal of the game, and No. 13 this season, from the right circle at 17:29 of the second after Drouin’s deft drop pass.

The Canadiens struck again 48 seconds later when Lehkonen stuffed in a goalmouth pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi for his fifth goal of the season.

Gallagher gave Montreal a four-goal lead with his 12th goal of the season at 4:21 of the third period from the right circle on a pass from Tomas Tatar.

Matt Duchene set up Stone’s 13th goal of the season, a shot from below the right hashmarks at 12:28 of the third.

—Field Level Media