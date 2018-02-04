Lehkonen scores twice in Canadiens victory

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, including the eventual winning goal midway through the second period to pace the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators Sunday afternoon in Montreal.

Carey Price made 25 saves to record Montreal’s second consecutive win, but Lehkonen was the star of the show at the Bell Centre.

Lehkonen’s first goal was Montreal’s second power-play tally in a 98-second span as the Senators paid dearly for a penalty parade. Lehkonen was parked at the side of the net and lifted a sharp-angled shot past Ottawa netminder Mike Condon to break a 24-game goal scoring drought.

Lehkonen scored his second of the game late in the middle frame, the beneficiary of a seeing-eye pass from Tomas Plekanec which left him with a wide-open net. Curiously, the only other two goals Lehkonen had netted this season came in a two-goal outing against the Senators before Halloween.

Jeff Petry and Plekanec also tallied for Montreal. Petry’s goal during a five-on-three advantage was his third in two games and tied the game 1-1. Plekanec’s goal to round out the scoring broke a 20-game drought after he earlier netted an assist for the 600th point of his NHL career.

Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman opened the scoring two minutes into the second period, taking advantage of David Schlemko’s egregious giveaway at the Montreal blueline to blast a shot past Price.

Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin played after being forced from Saturday’s game and being sent for X-rays.

The victory was also the 110th for Claude Julien as Montreal’s head coach, which moved him ahead of Alain Vigneault for sole possession of 11th in franchise history.

Condon stopped 31 shots for the Senators, who arrived in Montreal riding a two-game winning streak but have a 2-7-0 record in their last nine.

