Weber scores tiebreaking goal as Canadiens beat Senators

Shea Weber’s tiebreaking tally as part of a four-goal third period powered the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Matthew Peca each finished with a goal and an assist for Montreal. Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron also scored along with Weber, whose fourth goal of the season broke a 2-all tie midway through the third.

Colin White and Mikkel Boedker scored one goal apiece for Ottawa.

The Canadiens opened the scoring at the 3:39 mark of the first period as Peca punched in a rebound that the Senators’ defense was unable to control.

Ottawa replied only 20 seconds later as White flipped the puck over Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

Montreal ended the first period with a 12-8 edge in shots.

The Canadiens owned the puck and a 16-3 shot advantage in the middle frame, but it was Ottawa that broke the tie when Boedker one-timed a shot at the 9:11 mark off a pass from Mark Stone.

In the final frame, the Canadiens finally were rewarded.

First, Kotkaniemi fired a long shot off the post, recording his fourth goal of the season at 2:06, with Artturi Lehkonen and Jeff Petry drawing assists.

The Canadiens almost capitalized on a power play less than two minutes later but were denied.

Weber fired a wrist shot at 10:06 of the third period with assists going to Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw.

Montreal added the insurance marker when Byron finished a nice three-way passing play for his seventh goal with assists from Kotkaniemi and Lehkonen at 13:37. Drouin finished the scoring into the empty net with help from Max Domi and Peca at 17:31.

Price turned aside 16 of 18 shots to earn the win, while Mike McKenna stopped 42 of 46 shots.

