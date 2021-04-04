Senators club Habs behind Evgenii Dadonov’s 2 goals

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice as the visiting Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Saturday night to split a home-and-home series.

Brady Tkachuk, Connor Brown, Artem Anisimov and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators, who lost 4-1 at home to the Canadiens on Thursday. Goaltender Anton Forsberg made 35 saves to post his first victory of the season in just his second appearance.

Ottawa, which is in last place in the North Division, has points in seven of its past eight games (4-1-3).

Montreal’s Josh Anderson scored twice and Tyler Toffoli also tallied. Carey Price stopped 26 of 31 shots as the Canadiens lost for the first time in three games since a nine-day pause because of coronavirus concerns. Montreal’s six-game point streak (4-0-2) came to an end.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the second period, Dadonov scored the next two for the Senators.

The first, at 7:49, was on a tip-in of a shot from the blue line by Thomas Chabot. The second, at 16:02, came after Anisimov drew two Montreal defensemen behind the net, from where he found a wide-open Dadonov alone in the slot for a one-timer.

Anderson pulled the Canadiens within 4-3 at 18:48 of the second. His initial shot from the left faceoff circle was blocked by defenseman Mike Reilly, but the puck came right back to Anderson, who beat a screened Forsberg.

Anisimov chopped a loose puck past Price to make it 5-3 at 2:55 of the third and Batherson added an empty-netter at 17:05.

The Senators took a 2-1 lead in the first period, with all the goals scored via special teams.

Tkachuk opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 42 seconds into the game.

The Canadiens tied it as Toffoli scored a power-play goal at 5:31. Toffoli, who leads the team with 19 goals, had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury.

The Senators regained the lead on Brown’s short-handed goal at 12:07.

Anderson tied it at 2-2 at 6:58 of the second, putting a wrist shot past Forsberg from the left faceoff dot.

--Field Level Media