Patrick, Hart lead Flyers past Habs

Nolan Patrick scored twice and Carter Hart made 33 saves as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers earned a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Patrick’s eighth and ninth goals of the season came in the third period, sealing up the Flyers’ third consecutive victory. After enduring a 24-game goal drought, Patrick now has four goals in his last three games. The center also had two goals against the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Hart improves to 6-5-1 after 12 career NHL games, as the rookie continues to stabilize Philadelphia’s goaltending situation. Hart has a 2.66 goals-against average in his young career.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for the Flyers, while Sean Couturier and Shayne Gostisbehere each recorded two assists.

Max Domi and Brett Kulak scored third-period goals for Montreal, which couldn’t find enough success against Hart despite outshooting the Flyers 35-24.

Several of those opportunities came early, as the Canadiens outshot the Flyers 12-1 in a scoreless first period. Despite that lopsided total, Philadelphia had arguably the best chances of the period on off-target shots, including Wayne Simmonds’ shot off the post two minutes into the game.

After a much more evenly-played second period, the Flyers got on the board with two goals in the frame’s final three minutes. Konecny got the opening score at 17:01, converting a rebound for the 100th point of his NHL career.

Just over a minute later, Robert Hagg fired a long-range shot that James van Riemsdyk tipped into the net. The red-hot van Riemsdyk now has six goals in his last five games.

Michael Raffl scored the Flyers’ final goal, an empty-net effort in the last minute of the game.

Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi stopped 19 of 23 shots, losing for the first time in his last four starts.

Philadelphia has four victories in its last five outings, despite being outshot 153-92 in those four wins. The Flyers might not want any time off with the team on such a roll, though they won’t play again until January 28, due to their bye week and the NHL All-Star break.

