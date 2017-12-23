Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

C Alex Galchenyuk drew an assist Friday night to give him nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past eight games.

LW Artturi Lehkonen returned to Montreal’s lineup on Friday after missing the past 16 games with a lower-body injury and had an assist.

C Byron Froese scored his first goal of the season and also had an assist as the Montreal Canadiens edged the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Canadiens opened the scoring at 10:45 when Froese redirected Jordie Benn’s point shot past Smith. It was Froese’s first goal in his past 33 games dating to Feb. 20, 2016, when he was playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

G Carey Price made 21 saves in his 12th straight start to improve his record to 11-10-2. Price stood his ground to stop an attempt off the stick of Mikael Backlund 36 seconds into the game before TJ Brodie picked up the rebound in the slot and rang a shot off the post.

D Shea Weber missed his second straight game on Friday with a foot injury.