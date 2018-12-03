Sharks clip Habs to end previously winless trip

Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones made 39 saves as the visiting San Jose Sharks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night.

Justin Braun also scored a goal for San Jose, which won the final game of a five-game road trip (1-3-1).

Jones snapped a personal four-game losing streak and was brilliant in the third period when he recorded 21 saves. It was the first road victory for the Sharks dating back to a 4-3 overtime win at Anaheim on Oct. 28.

Jeff Petry scored for Montreal, which lost for the sixth time in seven games (1-4-2). Carey Price stopped 26 shots for the Canadiens.

Braun gave the Sharks a quick 1-0 lead at the 2:55 mark of the first period. He intercepted a pass near center ice, then came in and blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle past Price for his first goal of the season.

Burns, who failed to score a goal during the month of November, made it 2-0 midway through the opening period on a five-on-three power play. Burns received a pass from Pavelski at the top of the slot and then roofed a wrist shot inside the top left corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Petry made it 2-1 at 12:15 of the second period with his third goal of the season. He converted a pass from Jonathan Drouin that made its way through traffic in front of the net with a wrist shot from the right side of the goal.

Pavelski put San Jose back up by two goals less than four minutes later with his 17th goal of the season, one-timing a pass Burns from the bottom of the right circle inside the far post.

Montreal pulled Price with 2:30 to go during the final 35 seconds of a power play but still failed to score with a two-man advantage. The Canadiens’ best opportunity came with just seven seconds to go when Jones stopped Kenny Agostino’s quick shot from the left side of the net.

