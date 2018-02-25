Lightning top Canadiens in shootout, 4-3

Brayden Point scored in the second round of the shootout and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made it stand up to give the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Vasilevskiy had 29 saves for the Lightning, who won their third straight game and tied the franchise record with their 22nd road victory of the season. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist and Ryan Callahan and Point also scored for Tampa Bay (42-17-3, 87 points), which improved its lead in the Atlantic Division to four points over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Max Pacioretty, Joe Morrow and Byron Froese scored for Montreal, which lost for the seventh time in eight games. Antti Niemi, making his second straight start in place of the injured Carey Price, who suffered a concussion when hit in the head with a shot in Tuesday night’s 3-2 overtime loss at Philadelphia, had 36 saves for the Canadiens.

Montreal took a 1-0 lead at 8:52 in the first period when Froese, stationed on the left side of the net, redirected a shot from the right point by Jordie Benn past Vasilevskiy’s stick-side for his second goal of the season.

Tampa Bay came back to tie it a little over three minutes later when Point took a pass near the red line from Alex Killorn, weaved his way to the right side of the goal and fired a wrist shot into the top corner over Niemi’s glove.

Kucherov put the Lightning in front, 2-1, with a power-play goal at the 7:32 mark of the second period, swatting a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Victor Hedman for his 33rd goal of the season. But Montreal came back to tie it just 1:18 later on a wrist shot by Morrow off a crossing pass from Charles Hudon.

Pacioretty then put the Canadiens ahead, 3-2, at the 16:29 mark with a power-play goal when he slammed in a rebound that bounced straight to him in the slot. Pacioretty had two more chances to score before the end of the period on a pair of breakaways but was stopped both times by Vasilevskiy.

Callahan then tied it, 3-3, early in the third period with a power-play goal, deflecting Kucherov’s wrist shot from the top of the circles past Niemi’s left shoulder.

Tampa Bay, which failed to score on a 4-on-3 power-play in overtime, took the shootout lead when Point fired a shot over Niemi’s glove in the second round of the shootout. Vasilevskiy then sealed the win by making a pad save on Hudon’s attempt in the third round.

