Poehling dazzles in debut to lead Canadiens past Leafs

Ryan Poehling scored three goals in regulation, including the tying goal in the third period in his NHL debut, then added the winner in a shootout as the Montreal Canadiens ended their season by defeating the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 Saturday night.

Jordan Weal and Andrew Shaw each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who had been eliminated from the playoffs. Nicolas Deslauriers and Artturi Lehkonen each added two assists.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Jake Gardiner, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Maple Leafs, who will face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 44 shots for Montreal.

Frederik Andersen also made 44 saves for Toronto,

Hyman scored his 21st this season at 5:50 of the first period, whirling behind the net after a faceoff and taking a shot that bounced off the skate of Montreal defenseman Shea Weber into the goal.

Gardiner notched his third from the left point at 8:03 of the first, shooting a rolling puck that deflected off a Canadiens’ stick, ducked and fluttered into the goal.

Poehling scored his first NHL goal at 11:41 of the first, deflecting a pass from behind the goal by Weal.

Montreal tied it when Poehling scored again at 2:56 of the second period, shooting in the rebound after Jeff Petry’s shot deflected off a Maple Leafs’ stick and rang off the crossbar.

Montreal led 3-2 on Weal’s eighth goal at 7:04 of the second, a tap in off a feed by Joel Armia during a power play. Gardiner was serving a tripping penalty.

Moore tied it with his second this season at 8:47 of the second when he skated in alone on Andersen.

Shaw converted a pass from Max Domi at 10:17 for a 4-3 Montreal lead.

Nylander tied the game at 17:33 of the second with his 20th on a wrap-around.

Kapanen tucked in a pass from Auston Matthews for his 20th goal this season at 8:04 of the third period to give Toronto a 5-4 lead.

Poehling tied the game at 17:29 of the third from the left circle.

—Field Level Media