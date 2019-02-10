Tavares’ goal in OT seals 4-3 victory for Maple Leafs

John Tavares scored at 2:17 of overtime as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday night.

Feb 9, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) shots and scores a goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Tavares scored his 33rd goal of the season on a backhand shot from the slot after a pass from Mitch Marner. It was the 12th career overtime goal for Tavares, who also had an assist in the game.

Andreas Johnsson, Nikita Zaitsev and William Nylander also scored goals for the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly added two assists.

Andrew Shaw had a goal and assist, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher each scored a goal and Max Domi added two assists for the Canadiens.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 35 saves.

Carey Price stopped 28 shots for Montreal.

The Maple Leafs led 2-1 in the first period before five minutes had elapsed.

Shaw, playing his first game since Dec. 31 because of a neck injury, tipped in Jeff Petry’s shot for his 12th goal this season. Domi won a faceoff to start the play.

The Maple Leafs tied it at 2:20 when Johnsson poked in a rebound from Zach Hyman’s wrap-around. It was Johnsson’s 14th goal this season and fourth in the past three games.

Zaitsev threaded a shot through a screen for his second goal this season at 4:42 of the first period.

Petry’s shot hit the post in the first minute of the second period but Montreal tied it at 1:13 on Tatar’s 17th goal, shooting from near the edge of the left circle after a rush up the middle. The puck took a dip and fooled Andersen. Price earned his 13th career assist and Shea Weber’s outlet pass sprung Tatar.

Gallagher scored his 22nd goal this season, converting Domi’s pass into the slot on a power play at 7:24 of the third. Auston Matthews was serving a delaying-the-game penalty.

Nylander scored his third goal this season at 8:35 to tie the game, a shot from the right circle after Montreal’s neutral-zone turnover.

The Canadiens opened overtime on a power play after Zaitsev was penalized for delaying the game at 19:28 of the third. The Maple Leafs killed off the penalty.

—Field Level Media