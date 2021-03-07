Canadiens cruise 7-1, earn first win over Jets

Brendan Gallagher collected two goals and an assist and Tyler Toffoli had one of each to fuel the host Montreal Canadiens to a 7-1 romp over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Josh Anderson scored in his return from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury and former Jet Joel Armia, Paul Byron and defenseman Jeff Petry also tallied.

The uprising matched a season high in goals for Montreal, which posted a 7-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 21.

Tomas Tatar notched three assists, Phillip Danault had two and Carey Price made 28 saves for the Canadiens, who defeated Winnipeg for the first time in four meetings this season.

Mathieu Perreault scored a goal in his third consecutive contest for the Jets, who fell for just the second time in their last eight games. Reigning Vezina Trophy recipient Connor Hellebuyck yielded four goals on 19 shots before being relieved by Laurent Brossoit, who allowed three goals on nine shots.

A fortunate carom off the end boards allowed Anderson to fire the puck into an open net to begin the scoring with 4:31 remaining in the first period. The goal was Anderson’s 10th of the season, with five of those coming in the first period.

Toffoli doubled the advantage after his wrist shot from the slot beat Hellebuyck at 7:03 of the second period. The goal was Toffoli’s team-leading 15th of the season and third in as many games.

Gallagher scored twice in a span of 3:24 to give Montreal a 4-0 lead and chase Hellebuyck from the game. Gallagher has four goals and two assists in his last three contests.

Brossoit entered the game and immediately was treated rudely, with Armia beating him on the first shot he faced. The goal was Armia’s fifth of the season.

Brossoit fumbled the dump-in, allowing for Byron to push the Canadiens’ lead to 6-0 at 4:20 of the third period.

Petry capped the scoring for Montreal four minutes later before Perreault ended Price’s bid for a shutout with 8:46 remaining in the game.

--Field Level Media