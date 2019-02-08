Habs win third straight, take down Jets

Jonathan Drouin and Phillip Danault each tallied four points as the Montreal Canadiens won their third in a row, 5-2 over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Feb 7, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Karl Alzner (27) looks on during the warm ups prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Drouin had two goals with two assists and Danault one goal with three helpers for the Canadiens, who have at least one point in five straight games and are 8-1-1 over the last 10 while continuing their playoff push. Shea Weber recorded a goal with an assist, rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored a goal for the fourth straight game and Carey Price made 32 saves in his 599th career contest to extend his winning streak to seven games as Montreal recorded a season-high 53 shots on net.

The Central Division-leading Jets the opened the scoring at the 4:54 mark of the first period when Mark Scheifele scored his team-leading 27th goal with help from Ben Chiarot and Kyle Connor. However, Montreal equalized less than three minutes later when Drouin scored his first of the night.

Drouin recorded his second multi-goal game of the season when he scored 43 seconds into the second period to give the Canadiens the lead for good. He has three goals and six assists in his last three games and 13 points in his last 10 contests.

Danault, meanwhile, has four goals and eight assists in his last 10.

Connor Hellebuyck made a career-high 48 saves for the Jets, who had earned at least a point in their previous four contests.

Winnipeg got defenseman Dustin Byfuglien back on the ice Thursday after he missed 15 games with a lower-body injury. On the flipside, the Jets were without fellow blue-liner Josh Morrissey (lower-body injury), who was injured in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.

Morrissey, who has a career-high 29 points in his third full NHL season, could return Saturday when Winnipeg continues its three-game road stretch at Ottawa.

Montreal will look to continue its surge Saturday in the finale of a seven-game homestand with an Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

—Field Level Media