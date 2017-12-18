Preview: Ducks at Devils

The Anaheim Ducks look to extend their point streak to eight contests as they continue their six-game road trip Monday against the New Jersey Devils. Anaheim dropped a 3-2 overtime decision at Washington on Saturday, falling to 1-0-1 on its trek, and has gone 3-0-4 since losing in regulation to Columbus on Dec. 1.

The Ducks carried a 2-0 lead into the third period against the Capitals but came unglued and fell to 2-0-8 in overtime this season. New Jersey continues a six-game homestand that began Friday with a 5-2 triumph over Dallas. Brian Boyle led the way with a pair of goals - including the 100th of his career, which proved to be the game-winner. The 33-year-old, who also notched an assist in the win, has scored seven of his eight goals on the season over his last 11 contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, KCOP-13 (Anaheim), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (14-11-8): Hampus Lindholm returned to the lineup Saturday and registered three shots while blocking one in 17 minutes, 48 seconds of ice time. The 23-year-old Swedish defenseman had missed five games with a concussion. Adam Henrique has recorded three goals and three assists in eight contests since being acquired from New Jersey on Nov. 30.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (18-9-5): Taylor Hall leads the team with 31 points and ranks second with 11 goals but has missed the last two games with a knee contusion. Brian Gibbons tops the club with 12 tallies in 32 games after registering five in 66 contests over his first two NHL seasons with Pittsburgh (2013-14) and Columbus (2014-15). The 29-year-old left wing is tied for fourth on the team with 20 points and has collected five in his last five games.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano has gone nine games without an assist, remaining stuck on 199 for his career.

2. New Jersey D Will Butcher ranks second among NHL rookies with 19 assists.

3. Anaheim RW Jakob Silfverberg, who has landed on the scoresheet in four of his last five contests, is one assist shy of 100 in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Ducks 2