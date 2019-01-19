Terry, Ducks top Devils for second straight win

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, his first two points in the NHL, as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J.

Daniel Sprong and Derek Grant also scored for the Ducks, who won their second in a row after snapping a month-long, 12-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory Thursday at Minnesota. Goaltender John Gibson made 29 saves.

Marcus Johansson and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who lost their third in a row. Mackenzie Blackwood had a light workload, stopping 11 of 14 shots.

Trailing 1-0 after Johansson’s goal at 6:50, the Ducks tied the score at 9:10 of the first period after forcing a turnover deep in the New Jersey zone. Former Devil Adam Henrique stole an outlet pass near the side boards and backhanded the puck toward the net. The puck bounced off Anaheim’s Nick Ritchie near the right post and fell to an open Sprong at the top of the slot, and he buried a one-timer past Blackwood.

Devils coach John Hynes challenged the goal, claiming the Ducks were offside when they entered the offensive zone. After a video review, the goal was confirmed, and New Jersey was charged with a delay-of-game penalty.

That proved costly, as Terry, playing in his 10th NHL game, got the puck in the right faceoff circle and put a shot through a screen and into the net on the ensuing power play.

After a scoreless second period, the Ducks extended their advantage at 5:11 of the third, as Terry stole the puck behind the New Jersey net and fed Grant at the left faceoff dot. Grant put a shot into the upper right corner over Blackwood’s glove.

Bratt scored with 56 seconds remaining to give the Devils some hope, but they never threatened again. New Jersey won’t play again until Jan. 28 at Pittsburgh, following a five-day break and the All-Star Game.

—Field Level Media