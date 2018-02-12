McQuaid, Krug lead Bruins past Devils

EditorsNote: rewrites ninth graf

Adam McQuaid scored the go-ahead goal off assists from Riley Nash and Matt Grzelcyk to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Torey Krug scored two goals to lead Boston, which has won four of five and 10 of 12.

The Devils dropped their fourth consecutive game, and with the slide, they find themselves in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Patrice Bergeron added an insurance goal with 39 seconds left in the game. Boston won despite losing the shots-on-goal battle, 38-27.

Krug got on the board first with a short-handed goal at the 13:32 mark of the first period, but New Jersey tied the game three minutes later on a Miles Wood goal off an assist from Blake Coleman.

Boston regained the lead with three seconds left to go in the first period, as Tim Schaller scored a short-handed goal off a takeaway.

Taylor Hall tied the game once more just 31 seconds into the second period off an assist from Nico Hischier, but the Bruins again gained an advantage 92 seconds later on Krug’s second goal of the game.

The Devils tied it 3-3 at the 11:07 mark of the second on a Kyle Palmieri goal, assisted by Sami Vatanen and Hall.

The Bruins sit three points behind the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division. Boston returns home on Tuesday to face the Calgary Flames.

New Jersey has allowed 18 goals in its four-game losing streak as the defense, which entered Sunday ranked 20th in the NHL in goals against at 3.0 per game, has been exploited. The Devils will look to get back on track Tuesday, when they travel to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Flyers.

