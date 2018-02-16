Noesen's two goals propel Devils past Hurricanes

Stefan Noesen scored twice as the New Jersey Devils, who broke a tie late in the second period, defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

It marked the Devils’ first victory in regulation in a six-game stretch.

Noesen, a right winger who has seven goals this season, hadn’t scored since Dec. 18, when he also scored twice in a game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Damon Severson, Kyle Palmieri and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Hischier registered two assists.

Goalie Keith Kinkaid made 27 saves for New Jersey.

Jeff Skinner and Brett Pesce scored for the Hurricanes, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Carolina was aiming to match a season-high points streak at five games but instead fell short. The Hurricanes were on the road for the first time this month after going 5-2-1 in a season-high, eight-game homestand.

Carolina goalie Scott Darling made 17 saves.

Skinner opened the scoring with 2:40 left in the first period, posting a goal for the third game in a row. Otherwise, the Hurricanes, who had a few sterling starts during their homestand, struggled to gain much flow.

The Devils scored the next two before Pesce registered only his third goal of the season -- all coming this month.

Palmieri’s 14th goal of the season broke a 2-2 tie with 2:32 to play in the second period. He has six goals in a nine-game stretch.

Hischier and Noesen scored 32 seconds apart in the third period.

Even though there have been some rough recent results for New Jersey, the Devils have posted at least three goals in three consecutive games. Still, they never produced more than nine shots on goal in any period of the Thursday night game.

Justin Williams assisted on both goals for Carolina.

The game was the first of four meetings this season between the Metropolitan Division teams.

