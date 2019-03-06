Atkinson, Jackets top Devils in shootout

Cam Atkinson scored his career-high 36th goal in regulation and converted in a shootout as the Columbus Blue Jackets skated to a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

Mar 5, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA;

In the first round of the shootout, New Jersey’s Blake Coleman missed his attempt. Atkinson then skated wide before backhanding the puck past Cory Schneider (17 saves) and inside the left post.

After Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky poke-checked the puck away from Drew Stafford in the second round, Artemi Panarin beat Schneider between the pads to seal the win for a Columbus club that registered a season-low 18 shots on goal.

Bobrovsky, who finished with 29 saves on Tuesday, turned aside 97 of 99 shots to win three meetings with New Jersey this season. The two-time Vezina Trophy recipient preserved a tie at 1 by stopping Kenny Agostino on a three-on-one rush at 9:10 of the third period and thwarting Nick Lappin with a sprawling right pad save in overtime.

Defensemen David Savard and Markus Nutivaara each notched an assist on Atkinson’s first-period goal for the Blue Jackets, who completed a four-game season sweep of New Jersey and have won seven straight in the series dating back to December 2017.

Travis Zajac scored in the second period to move within one point of 500 for his career for the Devils, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and mustered just nine goals in their past six games overall (1-4-1).

Columbus wasted little time getting the advantage. Savard’s shot from the point caromed off the boards behind the net and right to Atkinson, who scored from the doorstep just 52 seconds into the contest. Atkinson’s goal was his fourth in as many meetings against the Devils this season and gave him six points (four goals, two assists) in his past seven contests overall.

The Blue Jackets struggled mightily by being held without a shot for nearly 16 minutes bridging the first and second periods before Markus Hannikainen finally tested Schneider.

With three minutes left in the middle period, Blake Coleman skated along the edge of the left circle before sliding a diagonal pass to a cutting Zajac, who scored from the right doorstep to forge a tie at 1.

