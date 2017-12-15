Preview: Stars at Devils

The Dallas Stars attempt to remain perfect on their four-game East Coast road trip when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Dallas halted a three-game losing streak by opening the trek with back-to-back wins in New York, edging the Rangers 2-1 in a shootout on Monday and topping the Islanders 5-2 two nights later.

Tyler Pitlick scored twice and captain Jamie Benn recorded a goal and two assists to overtake Tyler Seguin for the team lead in points with 29 as the Stars posted their fifth victory in six road games. The Devils return to the Garden State to begin a six-game homestand after dropping a 2-1 overtime decision in Montreal on Thursday. Stefan Noesen scored the lone goal for New Jersey, giving him two tallies and four assists during his five-game point streak. The Devils could be without Taylor Hall for a second straight game as the team’s leading scorer sat out the loss to the Canadiens with a right knee contusion.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE STARS (18-13-1): Backup Kari Lehtonen had a memorable night on Wednesday, recording his 300th career victory while playing in his 624th NHL game to move ahead of Miikka Kiprusoff for most by a Finnish goaltender. “That was fun. It was nice to get (the 300th win) with the first try,” the 34-year-old told reporters. “It was a nice feeling.” Dallas could be without Alexander Radulov, who left Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury and did not return.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (17-9-5): Nick Lappin was recalled from Binghamton of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and made his season debut against Montreal, registering two shots in 10 minutes of ice time. The 25-year-old right wing recorded four goals and three assists in 43 games last campaign - his first in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri, who hasn’t played since Nov. 20 due to a broken right foot, could be close to returning as he participated in the pregame skate on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Benn has landed on the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, recording two goals and six assists in that span.

2. New Jersey C Brian Boyle’s next goal will be the 100th of his career.

3. Dallas C Martin Hanzal returned from a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury and saw 13 minutes, 47 seconds of ice time on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Devils 2