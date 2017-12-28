Hischier scores twice in Devils' win over Wings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Rookie Nico Hischier scored two goals, and Cory Schneider made 31 saves as the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

Hischier, the top pick in the 2017 draft, scored twice in the first period, the second two-goal game of his young career. The Red Wings (13-16-7) answered back in the second period with a Justin Abdelkader goal but could not score the equalizer against an exceptionally sharp Schneider.

New Jersey’s Sami Vatanen scored an empty-net goal to close out the scoring in the final minute.

After dominating the opening period, the Devils (22-9-5) allowed Detroit back in the game with a parade to the penalty box. New Jersey took the first five penalties of the game, including a delay-of-game call and a too-many-men-on-the-ice minor early in the third period, but the Devils killed off all five.

Schneider made three clutch saves during the too-many-men kill, stoning Gustav Nyquist, Niklas Kronwall and Tomas Tatar. Later in the third period, Schneider made a huge glove save on a rising Abdelkader rocket with the Devils skating on their first power play.

Hischier opened the scoring at 15:16 of the first period, deflecting a Steven Santini shot past Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard. Three minutes later, Hischier made it 2-0 on a right-wing snap shot following a Red Wings turnover.

Abdelkader scored his sixth goal at 8:09 of the second period on a quick release from the right circle that surprised Schneider to cut the Devils’ lead to 2-1. Despite allowing that goal, Schneider made 13 saves in the second period, and followed by stopping all 11 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the lead.

Howard allowed only the two goals to Hischier, making 29 saves for the Red Wings, who lost their third consecutive game.

NOTES: The Devils’ John Hynes coached his 200th career game in the NHL. ... Devils C Pavel Zacha played in his 100th NHL game. ... The Devils scratched RW Drew Stafford, RW Jimmy Hayes, D Ben Lovejoy and D Dalton Prout. ... Red Wings RW Luke Glendening missed his second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. ... Rookie LW Tyler Bertuzzi took Glendening’s spot in the Red Wings’ lineup and earned his first career point, assisting on LW Justin Abdelkader’s second-period goal. ... The Red Wings also scratched D Xavier Ouellet and RW Luke Witkowski.