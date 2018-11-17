Larkin's OT goal sends Red Wings past Devils

Dylan Larkin scored with 51 seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied from a two-goal deficit to down the host New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday.

Larkin won a faceoff in his own zone, then scored from the right circle on a 2-on-1 situation off a pass from Anthony Mantha.

Luke Glendening and rookie Michael Rasmussen scored the regulation goals for the Wings, who have won five of their last six. Jonathan Bernier made 38 saves.

Pavel Zacha scored his first goal this season for the Devils. Blake Coleman had the other New Jersey goal while Keith Kinkaid made 27 saves.

New Jersey took a 1-0 lead in the first while outshooting Detroit 15-4.

Zacha scored the lone goal of the period at the 11:35 mark off a Jesper Bratt feed. Bratt picked up the puck near the Wings’ blue line, skated in along the left side and slid a pass to Zacha in the right circle. Zacha one-timed it past Bernier while dropping to one knee.

New Jersey clung to a 2-1 lead after two periods.

Detroit’s Trevor Daley banged a shot off the goalpost early in the second. New Jersey scored a shorthanded goal, the team’s first of the season, with 4:07 remaining in the period.

Coleman pounced on the loose puck at center ice, skated into the offensive zone and fired a low shot by Bernier. Andy Greene and Damon Severson were credited with assists.

Shortly after the penalty ended, Glendening put the Wings on the board. Kinkaid deflected the puck toward the boards but Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski secured it, spun around and fed Glendening in the left circle for a one-timer.

Kinkaid made a nice stop on an Andreas Athanasiou backhander midway through the third. The Devils caught a break moments later when Larkin hit the post with a blast from the right side.

Rasmussen tied it with 6:23 remaining in the second half when he tipped in Mike Green’s shot from the right point.

—Field Level Media