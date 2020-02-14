Devils sink Wings with third-period onslaught

EditorsNote: Several minor fixes throughout

Feb 13, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save during the first period of their game against the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils scored four goals in a four-minute span during the third period, including two by Wayne Simmonds, as they pulled away from the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday.

Andy Greene and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils, while Pavel Zacha and Damon Severson had two assists apiece. Mackenzie Blackwood, who recorded shutouts in his last two outings against the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings, finally gave up a goal but made 25 saves to record the victory.

The Devils also scored four goals in the third period against Detroit in the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 23, a 5-1 win.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Wings, while Jonathan Bernier made 22 saves.

The Red Wings had a 12-4 shots-on-goal advantage in the first period but couldn’t get the puck past Blackwood.

Detroit committed four penalties in the first 12 minutes of the second period, but the Devils’ power play unit came up empty.

Athanasiou broke the deadlock at 16:34 of the period with Blake Coleman in the penalty box for interference against Alex Biega. Anthony Mantha brought the puck into the New Jersey zone and fed it to Athanasiou, who squeezed off a shot in between defenders that whizzed past Blackwood. Filip Hronek was given the second assist.

Greene’s second goal of the season tied it at 5:10 of the third. He flipped a shot from the left point that cut through traffic, deflected off a Detroit defender and beat Bernier on the far side.

Zacha and Severson were credited with the assists.

Simmonds gave New Jersey at 2-1 lead at 6:54. Zacha passed the puck from the right boards toward the net to Miles Wood, who flicked a pass across the crease. Simmonds then one-timed it past Bernier.

Biega committed a penalty, a delay of game, which led to New Jersey’s third goal of the period, as Simmonds banged home a rebound for his seventh goal of the season. Kyle Palmieri and Severson had the assists.

Bratt scored his 11th goal this season 33 seconds later on a shot from the high slot. Bratt beat a screened Bernier on the short side. P.K. Subban was credited with an assist.

—Field Level Media