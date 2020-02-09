Blackwood, Devils blank Kings

MacKenzie Blackwood made 37 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the New Jersey Devils scored three times in the second period and beat the visiting Los Angeles Kings 3-0 Saturday night in Newark, N.J.

Blackwood followed up a 46-save performance by posting his third shutout of the season and fifth of his career. He made 13 saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 14 in the third.

Blackwood preserved the shutout with two point-blank saves on Trevor Lewis late in the third to help the Devils extend their points streak to six games (3-0-3). He posted consecutive shutouts for the second time in his career and ended the night with a shutout streak of 135 minutes, three seconds.

Nikita Gusev scored New Jersey’s first goal, Blake Coleman tallied on the power play and Kyle Palmieri capped the flurry in the second.

The Kings were shut out for the fifth time and dropped to 1-8-1 in their last 10 games and 4-14-2 in their last 20.

Anze Kopitar was unable to score on a penalty shot in the second period and Los Angeles was unable to score on three power plays.

Los Angeles goaltender Calvin Peterson made 31 saves in his season debut.

After an uneventful first period, the Devils took a three-goal lead in a span of 5:05 in the second.

Gusev opened the scoring 5:38 into the period by one-timing a pass from Damon Severson over Petersen’s right pad after the Kings could not clear the rebound of Coleman’s shot.

Coleman made it 2-0 nearly two minutes later after an errant clearing attempt by Kings defenseman Sean Walker. Coleman blasted a wrist shot from between the circles over Peterson.

Palmieri made it 3-0 with 9:17 to go when he deflected Andy Greene’s wrist shot off his right shin and by Peterson. The goal originally was awarded to Jack Hughes but changed to Palmieri. It occurred moments after a turnover by Kings winger Alex Afallo.

Kopitar was awarded his fifth career penalty shot with 7:23 left when he was pulled down from behind on a breakaway by Severson. Blackwood prevented Kopitar from scoring his second career penalty shot goal by making a stick save.

