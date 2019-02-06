Third-period barrage leads Kings over Devils

Tyler Toffoli scored a pair of goals 35 seconds apart as the visiting Los Angeles Kings opened the third period with a flurry of scoring to earn a 5-1 victory Tuesday over the New Jersey Devils.

Feb 5, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Drew Stafford (18) and center Pavel Zacha (37) celebrate Zacha's goal during the second period of their game against the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Ilya Kovalchuk, who was booed heavily, also scored a third-period goal in his return to New Jersey. Kovalchuk played four seasons with the Devils before “retiring” from the NHL following the 2012-13 season in order to play again in his native Russia. Kovalchuk returned to the NHL this season.

The Kings scored three goals in the first 1:52 of the third period, with both of Toffoli’s goals coming in the opening 1:07. Dion Phaneuf also got into the mix, with his first goal of the season just under two minutes after the second intermission.

Pavel Zacha scored a second-period goal for the Devils, who entered having won two of their last three games since the end of the All-Star break, but had lost four of their last six overall.

In a battle of two of the worst teams in the NHL, it was the Kings, the last-place team in the Western Conference, that got the jump on things when Adrian Kempe scored 6:21 into the game.

Zacha tied the score 1-1 at 3:31 of the second period, when he took Jesper Bratt’s no-look backhand pass from behind the Kings goal and scored past goaltender Jack Campbell (29 saves).

Toffoli got to work early in the third period, one-timing a pass from Anze Kopitar past Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid (20 saves). Just over a half minute later, Toffoli took a centering pass from Michael Amadio and beat Kinkaid on the far side of the goal.

Toffoli’s first multi-goal game of the season came one day after he scored the game-winner in overtime against the New York Rangers. The Kings won consecutive games for the first time since beating the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes during the week of Christmas.

Kovalchuk was the focus of ire from Devils fans for his decision to leave the team just four seasons into his 15-year, $101 million contract. Kovalchuk forfeited $77 million when he departed from the NHL.

—Field Level Media