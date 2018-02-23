Wild power past Devils with big second period

EditorsNote: Removes extraneous words from 5th graf

Alex Stalock recorded 38 saves to make a second-period flurry stand up for the Minnesota Wild, who rallied for a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils Thursday night at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Stalock made 17 of his saves in the opening period and stopped Kyle Palmieri seven times and Taylor Hall five times. He also made 15 saves in the final 20 minutes, including sprawling stops on Hall and Palmieri early in the third and a point-blank stop on Nico Hischier midway through the period.

Chris Stewart capped Minnesota’s second straight three-goal second period. Joel Eriksson-Ek and Mike Reilly also scored as the Wild tallied three times in a span of 5:36 after getting three goals in a span of 4:12 in Monday’s 5-3 win over the New York Islanders.

Eric Staal added an empty-net goal and recorded his 900th career point, becoming the ninth active player to reach the milestone.

Hall recorded a point in his 20th straight appearance with a power-play goal in the first period. Hall, who has scored 26 goals this season, is the fifth player in the last 20 years to record a point in 20 straight appearances.

The wrist shot off the right post put New Jersey up 1-0.

Stefan Noesen scored the other goal for the Devils to put them up 2-0, but they still lost their second straight game following a four-game winning streak.

Noesen put a backhand past Stalock’s stick side after Mikko Koivu blocked Travis Zajac’s initial shot from the low slot.

Minnesota made it a one-goal game due to a fluky bounce as Reilly’s shot from the right point deflected over goalie Eddie Lack’s stick with 12:32 remaining.

Minnesota tied it with 7:35 remaining when Eriksson-Ek tapped in Daniel Winnik’s one-handed pass into the vacated side of the net with the edge of his stick.

The Wild took the lead after defenseman Andy Greene turned it over and Stewart sped up on a 2-on-1, faked a pass and flicked a wrist shot from the right circle under Lack’s legs.

Lack stopped 21 shots in his third start with the Devils.

