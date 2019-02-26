Newcomers help Devils trim Canadiens, 2-1

Nathan Bastian scored his first career goal in the first period Monday night, and Kurtis Gabriel’s second NHL goal in the second period proved to be the game-winner for the host New Jersey Devils, who further imperiled the playoff positioning of the struggling Montreal Canadiens with a 2-1 win in Newark, N.J.

Connor Carrick, playing his first game with the Devils, assisted on both goals. Goalie Cory Schneider, whose status as New Jersey’s No. 1 goalie was cemented by the trade of Keith Kinkaid to the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the day, made 34 saves.

The Devils, who have won four of six but are in last place in the Metropolitan Division, made another trade Monday, dealing left winger Marcus Johansson to the Boston Bruins in exchange for two draft picks.

Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens, who have lost six of eight (2-5-1). Montreal entered Tuesday in sole possession of the first wild card in the Eastern Conference but is just one point ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

All three teams are in action Tuesday.

Goalie Carey Price made 20 saves for the Canadiens.

Two of the newest Devils hooked up for the game’s first goal late in the first.

Bastian, who was recalled from Binghamton of the American Hockey League on Sunday, put the Devils ahead with 7:25 left in the first.

Bastian streaked across the crease as Carrick, who was acquired from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Ben Lovejoy on Saturday, fired a shot from the blue line. Bastian, playing in his second NHL game, got in front of Price in time to redirect the puck, which fluttered between Price’s legs.

Carrick also helped create the Devils’ second goal in the second period. Price initially deflected Carrick’s shot, but Gabriel backhanded home the rebound into the corner of the net over a sprawled Price.

It was the second goal in the last three games for Gabriel, who also scored against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The Canadiens scored a short-handed goal to break up the shutout early in the third.

Montreal center Nate Thompson slid and poked the puck free from Devils center Travis Zajac. Byron swooped in, raced toward Schneider and eluded Damon Severson, who was trying to knock Byron down or jab the puck away.

Instead, Byron fired a shot under Schneider’s stick arm at the 6:30 mark.

—Field Level Media