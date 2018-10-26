Predators' Turris scores just in time to beat Devils

Kyle Turris scored the game-winning goal with 85 seconds remaining in overtime and the Nashville Predators remained unbeaten on the road by rallying for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

The Predators overcame three one-goal deficits and improved to 5-0 on the road when Turris scored.

Turris ended the game by gaining possession in the defensive zone and ripped a wrist shot from the low slot over the stick of Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid.

It was Turris’ 24th career game-winning goal and first since the Predators acquired him from Ottawa on Nov. 5.

Turris scored after Filip Forsberg tied the game with a terrific one-timer from the left circle over Kinkaid’s right shoulder with 6:20 left in regulation.

Juuse Saros made 33 saves and preserved the tie by making several point-blank saves down the stretch in regulation, including two on Kyle Palmieri, whom he robbed on a breakaway about three minutes before Forsberg scored his seventh goal of the season.

Nico Hischier scored twice and Palmieri set a career high with three assists as New Jersey dropped its third straight game after opening the season with four straight wins.

Yannick Weber and Viktor Arvidsson tallied for Nashville, which won for the sixth time in seven games.

Damon Severson scored the other goal for the Devils.

Palmieri had the secondary assists on New Jersey’s first two goals and then made the pass through the slot that Hischier re-directed over Saros’ stick for a 3-2 lead with 6:14 left in the second period.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead 2:58 into the game when Taylor Hall whipped a backhand pass to Severson. Severson waited for a screen in front of the net and fired a long slap shot from near center ice over Saros’ left shoulder.

The Predators tied it with 5:20 left when Weber’s shot from above the right circle trickled off Kinkaid’s glove, but the Devils took a 2-1 lead into the second when Hischier tipped in Hall’s pass with 58.3 seconds left

Nashville tied it with 6:54 left in the second when Arvidsson lifted a quick slap over Kinkaid’s glove from the high slot shortly after coming in on a line change.

—Field Level Media