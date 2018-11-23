Islanders edge Devils in OT

Mathew Barzal scored with 1:20 left in overtime Friday as the visiting New York Islanders edged the New Jersey Devils 4-3.

Barzal scored on a semi-breakaway during a shift change. His first shot was turned back by Keith Kinkaid, but Barzal put the rebound into the net as the Islanders snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the third time in the last eight games (3-4-1).

Jordan Eberle, Anders Lee and Nick Leddy also scored for the Islanders. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 39 saves.

Taylor Hall scored in the second period, Brian Boyle scored early in the third period and Marcus Johansson forced overtime by scoring with 10.2 seconds left in regulation for the Devils, who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Kinkaid recorded 31 saves.

Eberle put the Islanders ahead 7:24 into the first. Anthony Beauvillier set up the goal by picking off Sami Vatanen’s pass intended for Mirco Mueller behind the Devils’ net. Beauvillier then passed to Eberle, whose first shot was deflected by Kinkaid. Eberle corralled the rebound and carried the puck around Mueller before firing a second shot past Kinkaid.

Hall won a faceoff to begin the sequence that ended with his game-tying goal with 8:12 left in the second. After Hall’s win deep in the Islanders zone, the puck bounced behind the net to Kyle Palmieri, who sent a no-look pass to Hall. The first shot by Hall was turned back by Greiss but Hall’s second attempt sent the puck fluttering past Greiss.

Lee capped an extended flurry by the Islanders to give New York the lead just 2:26 later, when he took a pass from behind the net from Valtteri Filppula and beat Kinkaid stick side. Kinkaid was playing without a stick because he’d lost his while making a save earlier in the sequence.

Boyle tied the game in storybook fashion 2:43 into the third, when he redirected a shot by Blake Coleman. The goal by Boyle, who battled leukemia last season, came on the Devils’ Hockey Fights Cancer night. He also collected his first career hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the latter’s Hockey Fights Cancer night Nov. 5.

Leddy gave the Islanders the lead by going coast-to-coast with 7:15 remaining, but the Devils pulled Kinkaid with about 1:30 left and tied the game on Johansson’s put-back of his own shot.

—Field Level Media