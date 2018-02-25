Palmieri, Hall carry Devils past Islanders, 2-1

Kyle Palmieri scored twice in the third period, including the tiebreaking goal with 8:49 remaining as the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 2-1, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The Devils won for the fifth time in seven games and picked up the win after a lengthy ceremony honoring Patrik Elias, who became the fifth player in franchise history to get his jersey retired.

Elias became the first Devils forward to get his number retired and joined defensemen Scott Stevens, Ken Daneyko and Scott Niedermayer and goaltender Martin Brodeur to get honored with their jersey in the rafters.

Palmieri, who was four years old when Elias made his debut for the Devils on Dec. 7, 1995, recorded his 13th career multi-goal game and first since March 17 at Pittsburgh.

He also recorded his 24th career game-winner.

Taylor Hall registered a point in his 21st consecutive appearance and ran his points streak to 14 straight Devils games by setting up both of Palmieri’s tallies. Hall has 14 goals and 16 assists in his last 21 contests and recorded his 19th multi-point game of the season.

Keith Kinkaid, who beat the Islanders Jan. 16 in New York, made 30 saves, including a point-blank stop on John Tavares during an Islanders power play with 4:23 remaining and a glove save on Jordan Eberle’s sharp-angle shots with 44.4 seconds remaining after New York pulled goaltender Jaroslav Halak.

Eberle scored for the Islanders, who dropped their third straight since getting consecutive shutouts over the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 15-16.

Halak recorded 31 saves.

The Islanders struck first 3:55 into the second period when Eberle finished off an odd-man rush with Anthony Beauvillier. Eberle scored his 22nd goal when he simply tipped Beauvillier’s pass under New Jersey defenseman Sami Vatanen’s leg into the vacated left side of the net.

After Halak stopped the first 28 shots, the Devils tied it with 13:25 remaining when Palmieri cut to the middle of the slot and ripped a wrist shot over Halak’s left glove.

Nearly five minutes later, Palmieri gave the Devils the lead by re-directing Vatanen’s shot from above the left circle past Halak’s stick while stationed directly in front of the net, doing so moments after Hall dug the puck out of the right corner.

--Field Level Media