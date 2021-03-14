Kieffer Bellows rallies Islanders past Devils

Kieffer Bellows scored the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of just over three minutes in the third period as the visiting New York Islanders remained red hot with a 3-2 victory Saturday over the host New Jersey Devils at Newark, N.J.

Oliver Wahlstrom scored an unassisted coast-to-coast goal in the first period and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves for the Islanders, who have won eight consecutive games and 10 of their last 11 (10-0-1).

Pavel Zacha and Janne Kuokkanen scored for the Devils, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and 11 of their last 13 (2-10-1). Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 26 saves.

Zacha scored the game’s first goal 6:37 after the opening faceoff and the Devils nursed a 2-1 lead through the end of the second period following Kuokkanen’s goal at the 1:04 mark.

Bellows had not played since Feb. 18 before getting a shot on the first line Saturday night with captain Anders Lee out indefinitely due to a lower body injury suffered Thursday night. But he quickly changed the momentum for the Islanders.

Bellows tied the score following an impressive individual effort by Mathew Barzal, who was surrounded by Devils defensemen Damon Severson and Ty Smith, but managed to dish a no-look pass back to Bellows, who was streaking up the ice. The left winger settled in the slot and beat Blackwood at 1:59.

Bellows manufactured the game-winning goal after picking up a pass from Jordan Eberle near center ice. He streaked past Nathan Bastian up the right side and crossed into the crease, maneuvering himself between Sami Vatanen and Blackwood as he tucked the puck into the net with 14:50 left.

The goals were the first for Bellows since Feb. 6, 2020, when he scored his first two NHL goals in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Devils pulled Blackwood with a little more than 1:40 left but could not get a shot with the man advantage.

--Field Level Media