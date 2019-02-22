Schneider earns shutout as Devils blank Sens

Cory Schneider made 30 saves to record his 25th career shutout as the New Jersey Devils skated to a 4-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in a battle of cellar-dwelling teams in Newark, N.J.

Miles Wood collected a goal and an assist before exiting late in the second period with an undisclosed injury.

Travis Zajac and defenseman Steven Santini also scored and Kurtis Gabriel recorded his first career NHL goal for the Devils, who have won three of their past four.

The NHL-worst Senators took a ninth loss in their past 12 contests.

Schneider has turned aside 79 of 80 shots to emerge victorious in his last three starts after going winless since Dec. 27, 2017. The 32-year-old’s shutout was his first since he turned aside all 37 shots he faced in a 2-0 win at Vancouver on Nov. 1, 2017.

With Monday’s NHL trade deadline on the horizon, Ottawa announced prior to the contest that pending unrestricted free agent forwards Mark Stone (team-leading 28 goals, 62 points), Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel would sit out this game for precautionary reasons. The same reasons were cited by New Jersey for keeping pending unrestricted free agent forward Marcus Johansson and defenseman Ben Lovejoy out of the contest.

New Jersey scored two goals under three minutes apart to take a quick 2-0 lead in the first period. Wood’s shot from the point was deflected by Zajac and past Anders Nilsson (27 saves) at 11:45 for his 14th goal before Santini’s blast from the point beat the screened netminder at 14:34 for his first of the season.

The Devils kept up the offensive intensity in the second period.

Brett Seney won an offensive zone faceoff, and Gabriel jumped on the loose puck and wristed a shot from the left circle over the glove of Nilsson at 3:40 for his first goal in 26 NHL games.

Damon Severson’s pass from along the right-wing boards was redirected home by Wood at 14:52 of the second to cap the scoring.

