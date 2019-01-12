Devils dispatch skidding Flyers

Damon Severson’s first-period goal gave the host New Jersey Devils a lead they’d never relinquish Saturday afternoon en route to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nico Hischier scored in the second period and Miles Wood scored in the third period for the Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Rookie goalie MacKenzie Blackwood, who returned after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury, recorded 32 saves to earn his fourth win in the last six starts.

James van Riemsdyk scored in the second period while Sean Couturier scored with two seconds left in the game for the Flyers, who are 1-7-2 over their past 10 games. Rookie goalie Carter Hart made 23 saves.

Severson put the Devils ahead 6:32 into the first when he stationed himself to the left of the net as Pavel Zacha and Drew Stafford exchanged the puck. Stafford, who was just in front of the blue line, dished to Severson, whose shot from the faceoff circle sailed under Hart’s arm.

Hischier doubled the lead shortly after exiting the penalty box early in the second period. The center, who was whistled for hooking 2:53 into the second, intercepted a pass at center ice by Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim intended for fellow defenseman Ivan Provorov. Hischier caught up to the puck and, with Sanheim and Provorov both trying to poke it free from behind, nudged a backhand through Hart’s legs at the 5:08 mark.

The Flyers cut the deficit in half with a semi-breakaway goal by van Riemsdyk with 4:09 left in the second. Van Riemsdyk caught up to Couturier’s clearing pass, which bounced off the boards around center ice, and raced in on Blackwood. With Severson trying to poke the puck free and Andy Green trying to get into the passing lane, van Riemsdyk faked a pass to Claude Giroux before beating Blackwood over his right shoulder.

The Devils extended their lead again in the opening moments of the third period. Blake Coleman beat Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg to a loose puck along the boards deep in the Philadelphia zone and fired a shot on net. Hischier tried to redirect the shot and the puck bounced to the left of the net, where Wood swooped in and buried the puck past Hart 78 seconds after faceoff.

