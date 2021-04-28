Devils down Flyers to end 10-game losing streak

Pavel Zacha and Connor Carrick each had a goal and an assist as the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

Nico Hischier, Miles Wood, Yegor Sharangovich and Mikhail Maltsev each scored a goal for the Devils (15-27-7, 37 points).

Jack Hughes, Ty Smith and Mike McLeod contributed two assists apiece as the Devils won at home for just the fifth time in 25 tries this season. New Jersey had been 0-9-1 in its past 10 games overall.

Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves.

Oskar Lindblom, Philippe Myers, Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier were the goal-scorers for the Flyers (22-20-7, 51 points), who lost for the fourth time in six games.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 21 shots.

The Devils pulled ahead 1-0 at 18:45 of the first period when Hischier scored on a power play.

New Jersey scored again at 2:20 of the second when Zacha connected on another man advantage for a 2-0 lead. The Devils entered the game 1-for-27 on the power play but scored on their only two opportunities Tuesday.

The Devils stayed aggressive and led 3-0 at 5:14 of the second when Wood scored through traffic in front for his 17th goal of the season.

The Flyers responded immediately as Lindblom pounced on a rebound and cut the deficit to 3-1 just 15 seconds later.

After the Devils had a potential fourth goal reviewed and then disallowed at 10:31, the Flyers came back with a flurry of shots to shift momentum.

Philadelphia was aggressive early in the third and closed within 3-2 when Myers fired a wrist shot past Blackwood at 2:24. Giroux then tied the game at 3 at 3:34 with his third goal in two games.

Carrick recorded his first goal of the season from a tough angle on the wing for a 4-3 Devils advantage at 8:04.

The Flyers equalized at 4 when Couturier scored as the puck deflected off Blackwood’s mask and into the net at 12:25.

The Devils regained the lead 11 seconds later, 5-4, when Sharangovich found a loose puck in front and scored.

Elliott was pulled for an extra skater with 2:35 left, and Couturier was denied on a solid scoring chance 39 seconds later.

Maltsev then put the game with an empty-net goal with two seconds to go.

