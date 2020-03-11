Malkin's 3-point night powers Penguins past Devils

Evgeni Malkin scored two third-period goals and added an assist Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke a two-game losing streak by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in Newark, N.J.

Mar 10, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck during the first period of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Letang had a goal and an assist, and Evan Rodrigues and Justin Schultz also scored for Pittsburgh (40-23-6, 86 points), which had lost eight of its previous 10 but hit 40 wins for the 13th consecutive 82-game season.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made 20 saves.

Miles Wood and Nikita Gusev scored for the Devils (28-29-12, 68 points), who had won two in a row and were 6-1-2 in their previous nine.

Mackenzie Blackwood, 1-2-1 since winning six starts in a row, stopped 28 shots.

Rodrigues, a trade-deadline acquisition, got his first goal as a Penguin to open the scoring at 8:29 of the first period. From high along the left-wing boards, he found the far top corner on Pittsburgh’s first shot.

On a power play at 12:46 of the first, Gusev tied it. Off the rush, his shot from the right circle went in off Murray’s glove.

Schultz gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead with the only goal of the second period. He made a play in his own end to free the puck and send it the other direction. He raced down, took a feed from Malkin and lifted the puck under the crossbar from the right circle at 4:15.

It was Schultz’s first goal in 28 games.

The Devils had a five-on-three power play for 1:42 early in the third period but could not take advantage of it.

Shortly afterward, Malkin gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead. He raced into the Devils’ end, cut to the right dot and whipped a shot far side off Blackwood’s blocker at 7:11.

Wood cut it to 3-2 at 10:24 when his shot from the left circle went in off the post for his first goal in 15 games.

Malkin’s second goal, his 25th of the season, pushed the margin to 4-2. The tally came at 13:18 from the lower part of the right circle after a Devils turnover.

Letang scored an empty-netter with 1:15 left.

—Field Level Media