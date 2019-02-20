Scoring spurt carries Penguins past Devils, 4-3

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored three straight goals spanning the first and second periods Tuesday night to take a lead they’d never relinquish in a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J.

Feb 19, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) skates with the puck during the first period of their game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Rust had the go-ahead goal, which was the second score in the flurry for the Penguins, who ensured they would do no worse than maintain sole possession of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Zach Aston-Reese, Nick Bjugstad and Chad Ruhwedel also scored for the Penguins, who have won two straight and four of five. Goalie Matt Murray made 33 saves.

Jesper Bratt and Marcus Johansson scored go-ahead goals in the first for the Devils, while Miles Wood scored late in the third to close the Penguins’ lead to 4-3. Goalie Keith Kinkaid recorded 24 saves for New Jersey, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

A faceoff win by the Devils’ Nico Hischier led to Bratt’s goal just 2:14 into the first, when his shot from the right faceoff circle sailed into the upper corner of the net past a sliding Murray.

The Penguins tied the game a little less than five minutes later, when Aston-Reese took Sidney Crosby’s nifty feed from behind the net and fired a shot between Kinkaid’s legs at the 6:49 mark.

Johansson outraced Penguins winger Phil Kessel to a loose puck deep in the Pittsburgh zone before beating Murray on a breakaway at the 12:12 mark. Bjugstad tied the game with a power-play goal with 1:36 remaining in the period.

Jake Guentzel went coast-to-coast with the puck before feeding Rust for the go-ahead goal, which was slowed by Kinkaid but trickled into the back of the net with 9:15 left in the second. Ruhwedel scored his first goal of the season — a slapshot from just in front of the blue line that banged off the crossbar — to extend the Penguins’ lead to 4-2 with 3:31 remaining.

Wood cut the gap in half with 4:50 left in the game despite being draped by defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who couldn’t stop Wood from shoveling a shot under Murray’s stick.

—Field Level Media