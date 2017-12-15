New Jersey Devils - PlayerWatch

C Michael Latta was traded to the Devils Thursday in exchange for F Ryan Kujawinski.

D Jon Merrill scored the game-winner at 8:17 of the third period for his first goal of the season. Merrill took the drop pass from Erik Haula and beat goaltender Matt Murray low to the glove side.

LW Taylor Hall did not make the trip to Montreal for Thursday’s game. He’s sidelined with a knee injury that he sustained against the Kings on Tuesday. Hall’s status is listed as day to day.

RW Stefan Noesen fired a snap shot past Canadians goalie Carey Price, giving New Jersey an early 1-0 first-period lead Thursday night in a game the Canadians won 2-1 in overtime. “My game’s finally starting to come a little bit,” Noesen said of his five-game point streak. “I‘m starting to kind of come into my own. But there was a game in there where I got a lucky bounce.”

G Cory Schneider made 34 saves in the Devils’ 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadians on Thursday night.