Palmieri, Kinkaid lead Devils past Sharks

EditorsNote: Corrects period of Palmieri’s second goal in 2nd graf

Kyle Palmieri recorded his third straight two-goal game, Keith Kinkaid made seven crucial saves during a late power play and the New Jersey Devils held on for a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon in Newark, N.J.

Palmieri became the fourth player in NHL history to score multiple goals in at least three straight games to start the season, joining Patrick Marleau (2012-13), Peter Stastny (1982-83) and Cy Denneny (1917-18). He scored on a 5-on-3 in the second period and in the first minute of the third.

Jean-Sebastien Dea got the game-winner shortly after Palmieri’s second goal and Kinkaid did the rest.

The Devils improved to 3-0-0 for the second straight season and also remained the league’s only unbeaten team thanks to Palmieri’s 17th career two-goal game and Kinkaid’s 37-save performance.

The Devils outshot the Sharks 18-10 in the third, but Kinkaid made seven of those stops in the final 1:50 when New Jersey was called for too many men on the ice.

Kinkaid made stops on Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl before making two on Evander Kane and three on Eric Karlsson over the final 21 seconds.

Joe Pavelski and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who finished 2-2-1 on their five-game road trip.

Martin Jones made 33 saves for San Jose after sitting out the last two games.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead 3:51 into the second period when a left point shot from Brett Burns caromed to Pavelski in the low slot and he chipped it over for Kinkaid for his 700th career point.

The Devils tied the game during a 76-second 5-on-3 when Palmieri lifted a wrist shot over Jones glove side with 12:54 left.

San Jose regained the lead with 4:25 remaining following a turnover by New Jersey’s Pavel Zacha in the neutral zone. Couture cut through the middle of the slot, slid the puck to Meier, whose shot popped over Kinkaid.

The Devils tied it early in the third when Palmieri chipped in a backhander past Jones from the right side of the crease with his back to the net after gathering the rebound of Andy Greene’s attempt to jam it in.

The Devils scored again off another rebound 3:25 into the third. Jones could not corral the rebound of a shot from Mirco Mueller and Dea used his backhand to sweep the puck into the vacated net.

